CNN+ Set To Launch March 29

CNN announced that its new product CNN+ will be available in the U.S. starting March 29, 2022.

CNN+ will offer live, on-demand, and interactive programming. The daily programming will include 5 Things with Kate Bolduan, Big Pictures with Sara Sidner, and The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo, among other content.

Andrew Morse, CNN EVP, chief digital officer and head of CNN+, commented, “March 29 will be an important day in the history of CNN and CNN+ will be a critical part of our future. I am so proud of the work our teams have done to ensure our world class journalism and storytelling comes to life on this new platform. We can’t wait for our subscribers to experience it.”