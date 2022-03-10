L.A. Screenings 2022 at the Century Plaza

The 2022 edition of the L.A. Screenings is going back to where it began as the May Screenings in 1963, the Century Plaza, at least for the indie portion of the event.

After the broadcast Upfronts in New York City, which are set to take place May 16-19, most U.S. studios will screen the networks’ new season pick-ups. Due to a combination of little new content and fewer international buyers, the studio screenings will last just a few days, May 21-25. Reps from independent distribution companies can be expected in Los Angeles May 18-20.

Miami-based Isabella Marquez, who, before the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 in-person Screenings due to the pandemic, organized the indie portion of the Screenings, managed to get more than a 50 percent discount from the newly reopened Century Plaza hotel, especially for L.A. Screenings exhibitors.

VideoAge estimates that at least 30 companies will be participating at these upcoming L.A. Screenings at the Century Plaza.

As for the 2022-2023 broadcast TV season, the U.S. networks are looking at 36 new pilots, of which 24 are dramas and 12 are comedies. NBC and CBS lead the pack with the largest number of dramas (six each).

Most of the pilots come from CBS Studios and 20th Television (meaning Disney), which each have nine. Next up is Universal with seven pilots, then Warner Bros. TV with five. There are also a couple of new series co-produced by multiple studios.

Since the new, untested broadcast series are not expected to bring new subscribers to the studios’ international streaming services, the studios will most likely try to monetize the new season’s most sellable products on the international market — albeit with shorter windows — before “dumping” them onto their streaming platforms.

So far, confirmed dates for the studio screenings include Paramount Global Content Distribution from May 21-25 and Warner Bros. on May 16 (for Canada) and May 23 (general screenings).