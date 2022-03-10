VIS Inks First-Look Deal With Jaime Camil

VIS, a division of Paramount, entered a first-look agreement with the international star Jaime Camil.

As part of the agreement, Camil will create, develop, and produce exclusive Spanish-language scripted and unscripted content for Paramount+. Camil is best known for his roles in La Fea Más Bella and Jane the Virgin, which brought him two nominations for Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

JC Acosta, president of International Studios & Networks Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, stated, “We are excited to welcome Jaime Camil to our roster of global talent working to bring the best premium content to Paramount+. With Jaime’s experience and creative focus we are confident that he’ll bring the best Spanish-language content to Paramount+ that resonates with our audiences around the world.”

Camil added, “I look forward to developing and producing meaningful stories with the amazing team at Paramount. I can’t wait to show the world what we have in store.”