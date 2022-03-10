Nippon TV Holdings Enters Strategic Alliance With The Walt Disney Company

Nippon TV Holdings, the parent company of Nippon TV, entered a strategic collaboration with The Walt Disney Company in Japan.

The partnership covers the co-production of local language content for each company’s respective platforms. The agreement will see a range of content, including drama series, animation, and variety shows for global audiences.

In addition, the latest edition of Nippon TV’s new drama series The Files of Young Kindaichi will broadcast on Nippon TV in April 2022. Afterward, the series will be available on Disney+ for Japanese and worldwide audiences. Since its debut on Nippon TV in 1995, the mystery-solving drama has garnered successful ratings with each new season.

Yoshikuni Sugiyama, representative director, president, Nippon Television Holdings, stated, “Disney is a world leader in entertainment and a long-standing important partner for us. Over the years, we have worked together on many business initiatives, notably our broadcast of Disney titles on “Friday Roadshow”. It is an incredible honor to be able to develop our relationship further and join forces to advance our global expansion. I look forward to leveraging the creativity, vast reach, and brand power that both companies possess to deliver Japan’s content to viewers the world over.”