MIPTV Unveils MIPDrama Line-Up

RX France announced the 10 new dramas to be featured in the line-up for the MIPDrama showcase.

The curated selection for the seventh edition of the event will feature 15-minute previews of upcoming series at the Debussy Theater on April 3, 2022.

Culled from nearly 50 submissions, this year’s selection includes young adult series All That Is Left from Sweden, comedy drama Bangla – The Series from Italy, action-adventure Billy The Kid from the U.S. and Canada, Dear Vivi from Germany, crime drama Elvira from Denmark, crime series Evilside from Finland, historical drama House of Promises from Germany, crime series Summer of Sorrow from Finland, political series The Invincibles, and drama The Net from Germany, Austria, and Italy.

Lucy Smith, RX France Entertainment Division director and MIPTV director, said, “It’s great to be back in the Debussy Theatre with this unique showcase. A huge thanks to the record-breaking number of companies that submitted their work, and to the time dedicated by our wonderful Advisory Board who had the hard job of selecting just ten to feature. We couldn’t have a more fitting and celebratory start to the Spring market!”