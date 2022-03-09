Kartoon Genius Branded Blocks Roll Out Across LATAM and MENA

Genius Brands International will expand its Kartoon Channel! footprint with the launch of a Kartoon Channel! Worldwide programming block, Kartoon Genius, in Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa.

Kartoon Genius features a line-up of entertainment for children and families. The two-hour programming block will roll out on the pan-regional linear pay-TV channel in the Middle East and Africa this week. The programming block premiered throughout Latin America on March 7, 2022.

The programming blocks feature a line-up that includes Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten (pictured), Llama Llama, Rainbow Rangers, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, and more.

Paul Robinson, managing director of Kartoon Channel! Worldwide, commented, “Positive and uplifting children’s entertainment is more in demand today than ever. Since announcing our commitment to launch the Kartoon Channel! internationally less than three months ago, we are off to a fantastic start with pan-regional launches within the next two weeks across The Middle East, North Africa, Central America and South America on the program platforms through Genius Brands’ investment in YFE.”

He added, “The growth of the Kartoon Channel! over the past two years in the U.S., headed by Jon Ollwerther, has been tremendous. Despite the global challenges, children’s entertainment is timeless and enduring. We are extremely excited about the many opportunities we have to bring the channel to the rest of the world and to build it into the preeminent entertainment destination for kids.”