ARTIC LATAM Debuts At Andinalink Cartagena

ARTIC LATAM, a regional subsidiary of ARTIC Fiber Optic, had a successful debut at Andinalink Cartagena 2022 in Colombia.

The company manufactures optical connectivity technology aiming at meeting the technological needs of the Latin American market.

Raúl Andrés Fleman, regional sales manager at ARTIC LATAM, said that the convention offered the opportunity for attendees to “touch ARTIC products and learn first-hand about the particularities and advantages of our portfolio.”