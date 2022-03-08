Series Mania Announces Woman In Series Award Recipient

Series Mania revealed the honoree for the second annual Woman In Series Award.

This year, the recipient is Mo Abudu, CEO of The EbonyLife Group. She will be presented with her award on March 22 at Series Mania Forum’s awards ceremony in Lille, France.

Abudu will also speak during the Lille Dialogues on March 24 as part of the panel “Investing in Talent: How To Drive New Narratives.”

The Woman In Series Award is presented in association with the European Women’s Audiovisual Network (EWA Network) and Pour Les Femmes Dans Les Médias (PFDM).

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, commented, “From the outset, our mission with the ‘Woman in Series Award’ has been to increase the visibility of female producers and projects. With today being International Women’s Day, a global day initially launched in 1911 celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, I am honored to be making this wonderful announcement alongside European Women’s Audiovisual Network and Pour Les Femmes Dans Les Médias. Mo Abudu is truly a remarkable leader and visionary and was the perfect choice for Series Mania and to compliment the 2022 International Women’s Day campaign theme of #BreakTheBias.”