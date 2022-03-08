FilmRise Partners With WildBrain On Children’s Programming

FilmRise entered a partnership with WildBrain to distribute children’s programming.

As part of the agreement, FilmRise acquired the non-exclusive English- and Spanish-language distribution rights to over 900 episodes of 10 children’s programs for AVoD and FAST platforms in North America.

The deal includes all four seasons of Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego?, the classic and new adaptations of Strawberry Shortcake, WildBrain’s new original series Berry in the Big City, as well as the first four seasons and movie spinoffs of Slugterra (pictured).

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, commented, “As one of the world’s premiere children’s content creators and distributors, WildBrain has an incredible library of well-known productions and brands for younger audiences. We are fortunate to be partnering with them as we continue to expand our children and family programming offerings.”

Lara Ilie, VP of Revenue Share and Transactional at WildBrain, added, “Partnering with FilmRise allows our popular properties to reach a larger and wider range of audiences. We are excited to share these loveable programs with more families.”