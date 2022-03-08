Cartoons on the Bay Open Submissions

Cartoons on the Bay will see its 26th edition take place in Pescara, Italy from June 1-5, 2022.

The festival has opened submissions for the categories in competition, including preschool TV series, kids TV series, new adults, interactive animations, live-action and hybrid TV series, TV series pilots, short films, and animated feature films.

The deadline for submissions is March 31.

The festival will also present the Pulcinella Special Awards, which include the Career Award, Studio of the Year, and the Special Award.