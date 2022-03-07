Up The Ladder: Future Studios

Future Studios brought on Shante’ Paige as an executive producer.

Paige will lead a new production hub in Atlanta, Georgia, which will be responsible for original content such as Dating Different and Rakhis World.

She joins Future Studios from her own production business She’s A Movement Media Group, where she led as CEO and executive producer for projects such as Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra for Fuse Media and Black Ink Crew for VH1.

John Farrar, chief creative officer at Future Studios, commented, “The Atlanta office was a no-brainer for us. The creative spirit and energy of the city perfectly aligns with the stories we love to tell and we are beyond thrilled Shante’ will be leading the charge, developing and producing incredible true stories for our lifestyle brands and beyond.”