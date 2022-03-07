SPI International Launches Dizi On Nowo In Portugal

SPI/FilmBox struck a new deal for Dizi with telecom provider Nowo in Portugal.

SPI/FilmBox’s Timeless Dizi Channel will now be available to Nowo subscribers. The Dizi brand showcases acclaimed Turkish drama series. It currently reaches households in CEE, Western Europe, Ex-Yugo, and Africa.

Nowo also offers other brands from SPI’s portfolio, including FunBox UHD, Fast&FunBox, FashionBox, DocuBox, FilmBox Arthouse, Gametoon, and FightBox.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, commented, “The addition of Dizi to our bouquet of brands offered through Nowo serves to cater to the interests of both Turkish drama and quality series enthusiasts alike.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, CMO at NOWO, remarked, “Adding Dizi Channel to NOWO’s offer allows us to enrich and diversify the content available to our customers.”