Ballantyne Strong Launches Strong Studios

Ballantyne Strong announced the launch of Strong Studios, a new studio unit part of the Strong Entertainment division.

Based in New York, Strong Studios will develop and produce original feature films and television series. David Ozer will serve as president of the new venture. He previously served as CEO of Landmark Studio Group.

At launch, the company announced an IP slate acquisition and an initial distribution deal with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media. As part of the deal, two scripted series have been greenlit. Supernatural horror series Safehaven is based on the graphic novel about a female comic book artist whose drawings come alive to haunt her. The second project is Flagrant, an original dramedy series in partnership with actor and comedian Michael Rapaport (pictured).

Screen Media will distribute both series, and the streaming services Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul will have first rights to premiere.

Mark Roberson, chief executive officer of Ballantyne Strong, said, “The launch of Strong Studios is a natural but also potentially transformative next step for our entertainment busines. Going forward, we will deliver not only the industry’s best movie screens and technical services, but also feature films and series for media platforms around the world.”