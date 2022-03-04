Up The Ladder: BBC

BBC announced that journalist and news anchor Katty Kay will return to the BBC as U.S. Special Correspondent for BBC Studios.

In her role, Kay will host television documentaries for the U.S. and Europe, host her own podcast series, and write a weekly column the news section of BBC’s website. Her first documentary project will look at the fate of democracy in the U.S.

In addition, she will also offer occasional news coverage of major events, including the U.S. midterm elections.

Rebecca Glashow, chief executive officer for Global Distribution at BBC Studios, said, “Katty is a best in class journalist with exceptional experience around the world and a trusted voice, reporting on complex issues that matter to our audience. I’m thrilled to welcome her back to the BBC.”

Kay added, “I’m thrilled to join BBC Studios as it expands its global reach. I look forward to telling stories in new ways with longer form reporting and documentary projects. This will be an exciting challenge for me and I couldn’t have better partners.”