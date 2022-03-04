Studiocanal And Zentropa Reveal ‘Families Like Ours’

Studiocanal and Zentropa teamed up on the new drama series Families Like Ours.

Produced by Zentropa Entertainment in co-production with Studiocanal and TV 2 Denmark, the series takes place in Denmark, after a flood overtakes the country, forcing the people to disperse in all directions. High school student Laura is in love for the first time when news breaks out and changes the course of her life. The series is written by Thomas Vinterberg (pictured) and Bo Hr. Hansen.

Families Like Ours is also a co-production with Zentropa Sweden, Film I Väst, Sirena Films, NRK and TV4 / C MORE with the support from the Danish Film Institute’s Public Service Fund.

Studiocanal will oversee worldwide sales, with all rights available excluding France, Benelux, and Scandinavia, which will be handled by TrustNordisk.

Writer Thomas Vinterberg remarked, “I have worked with Studiocanal in the past and greatly enjoyed the process. They are a great collaborator and I look forward to proceeding on this journey together with Studiocanal and Canal+ as our esteemed partners.”