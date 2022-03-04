Ole Distribution Adds Sony Movies To Channel Portfolio

Ole Distribution announced the addition of the Sony Movies channel to its channels portfolio for Latin America.

Ole Distribution will represent Sony Movies throughout the region, including Brazil. The channel is a new pay-TV destination part of the Sony Pictures Television portfolio.

The new linear channel offers a selection of quality feature films for Hollywood movie fans. Its programming showcases a wide selection of titles and franchises, including Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Men in Black, and Ghostbusters, among others.

In addition to Sony Movies, Ole Distribution represents a portfolio that includes A&E, AXN, E!, Universal TV, SYFY, and much more.

Pictured: Juan Carlos Urdaneta, president of Ole Distribution.