A+E Networks Partners With Range Media

A+E Networks entered a strategic partnership with Range Media Partners.

As part of the partnership, A+E Studios will be named as a production partner for scripted television projects at Range Media. The deal also includes strategic equity investment by A+E.

A+E Networks and its affiliated studios will also be offered a first-look deal on factual television content for the company’s unscripted content creation unit. In addition, Range Media Partners will provide A+E’s business units with its progressive talent representation systems and its extensive talent relationships.

Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks Group, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Peter Micelli and Range Media Partners, whose passion and creativity in pursuit of unlocking global value for artists and fostering a forward-thinking culture of innovation aligns with our vision of the future. We were drawn to their impressive team and roster of entrepreneurially-minded talent and believe this investment will create strategic opportunities to accelerate the growth of our scripted and nonfiction content creation unit on a global scale.”

Peter Micelli, Range CEO, commented, “We are humbled to partner with remarkable artists, who are driven by the need to know more and do more. We are privileged to be joined by the like-minded team at A+E Networks (some of whom we have worked with for decades), who share our passion for innovation, business strategy and compelling storytelling, as we enter this next chapter.”