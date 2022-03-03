Up The Ladder: Electric Entertainment

Electric Entertainment promoted Christina Keller to the newly created position of vice president of Finance.

Keller will work with CFO Jeff Gonzalez on fostering the company’s banking relationships, as well as preparing and reviewing financing documents and forecasts. She joined the company more than 12 years ago, and more recently she served as controller.

Jeff Gonzalez, chief financial officer at Electric Entertainment, said, “Christina has shown immense dedication, ingenuity and acumen in achieving our far-reaching goals at Electric. She has become an undisputed asset within not just the accounting department, but the company as a whole. I am excited to see her move into this newly created and well-deserved role.”