Hearst Media Production Group Partners With Toonz Media Group

Hearst Media Production Group, a business division of Hearst Television, announced a partnership with Toonz Media Group to produce new animated productions.

The two companies will team up to find U.S. distribution partners on a slate of new animated titles.

The slate includes interactive preschool series PaddyPaws (pictured), which revolves around a group of adventurous kitties led by the mischievous Paddypaws.

Upbeat comedy Sunnyside Billy follows a happy-go-lucky friend egg and his pans on wild adventures with visiting tourists to the a small seaside Alaska town.

In Kingdom of None, Meter and his band of friends transform their backyard into the ultimate playground.

And lastly, comedy-adventure series Aliens In My Backpack portrays characters from a distant planet who are on a mission to share their secrets with Earth to make it a greener planet.

Bruno Zarka, chief sales and marketing officer for Toonz Media Group, commented, “This is a strategic alliance for Toonz as we broaden our presence in North America. We are confident that together Toonz and Hearst Media Production Group can produce and deliver high quality content that will appeal and entertain children and family audiences everywhere.”

Angelica Rosas McDaniel, EVP and general manager, Entertainment for Hearst Media Production Group, added, “Creating key alliances with global partners like Toonz is critical to Hearst Media Production Group’s aggressive strategy to expand our reach into all genres of content for all audiences.”