DreamWorks Channel Arrives In Latin America

NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-consumer announced that the DreamWorks channel launched in Latin America.

DreamWorks’ pay-TV channel showcases children’s and family entertainment. The channel is currently available in 40 territories across Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

DreamsWorks is available to clients of VTR in Chile as of March 1, 2022. Viewers will be able to watch a variety of programming, including series such as The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, and more.

The channel also provides access to blockbuster films from the DreamWorks film studio, including Trolls, Shrek, and How to Train Your Dragon 2 and 3.

Pictured: Marcello Coltro, SVP Affiliate Relations, Marketing and Creative, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer Latin America