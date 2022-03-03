Alan Ladd Jr: 1937-2022

Alan Ladd Jr., the American film producer who greenlit Star Wars, passed away on March 2, 2022 at the age of 84.

Ladd was born on October 22, 1937. In his youth, he served in the U.S. Air Force. In the 1960s, he worked as an independent producer was hired at Creative Management Associates. In his tenure at 20th Century Fox, he produced Star Wars and Alien.

In 1979, he founded the production company The Ladd Company, and in 1985, he joined MGM/UA, where he produced films such as A Fish Called Wanda and Moonstruck.

He later brought a reformed Ladd Company to Paramount Pictures.