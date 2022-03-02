The Media Pioneers Sell ‘Jili & Gulu’

The Media Pioneers (TMP) closed a raft of sales for Jili & Gulu.

Produced by Le-Cool Culture and Zhongchuang Huashi Culture Development, the preschool educational series features a lion named Jili and a crocodile named Gulu, along with their animal friends who live in the Drip Drop Forest. Their adventures offer educational elements on science, life skills, friendship and more.

The first season of Jili & Gulu has been sold to ViuTVsix in Hong Kong, START in Russia and CIS, and Spanish-language broadcaster HITN for its Edye platform in the U.S. and Latin America.

TMP oversees worldwide distribution for both seasons.

Maggie Liang, managing director and executive producer at TMP, said, “We are very excited to bring this lovely series to the global market. I think the great storytelling and picture-book style design will both educate and entertain kids everywhere.”