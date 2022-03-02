Series Mania organizers announced Ukrainian film producer Julia Sinkevych as jury president of the festival’s International Competition.
Committed to supporting Ukrainian artists and culture, Sinkevych is the co-founder of the Ukrainian Film Academy, and a member of the European Film Academy. In addition to Sinkevych, French writer-director Marc Dugain has been selected as vice-president of the jury.
Previously announced jury members include German actor Christian Berkel, Israeli actress Shira Haas, Turkish creator-director Berkun Oya, and French singer-songwriter Yseult.
Rodolphe Belmer, president of Series Mania, commented, “By proposing this presidency to Julia Sinkevych, who carries the colors of culture in a wounded country, we wish to show our support for the people of Ukraine and attest the importance of festivals in a world in crisis, as they create a place for people to come together to exchange ideas and celebrate our diversities.”
Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, remarked, “By bringing together, under the presidency of a Ukrainian producer, a Turkish screenwriter, a German actor, a French writer and director, an Israeli actress and a French singer, the jury of the international competition, which embodies the core of Series Mania, demonstrates that culture knows no constraints or borders.”
Leave A Comment