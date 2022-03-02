Series Mania Reveals Jury President For International Competition

Series Mania organizers announced Ukrainian film producer Julia Sinkevych as jury president of the festival’s International Competition.

Committed to supporting Ukrainian artists and culture, Sinkevych is the co-founder of the Ukrainian Film Academy, and a member of the European Film Academy. In addition to Sinkevych, French writer-director Marc Dugain has been selected as vice-president of the jury.

Previously announced jury members include German actor Christian Berkel, Israeli actress Shira Haas, Turkish creator-director Berkun Oya, and French singer-songwriter Yseult.

Rodolphe Belmer, president of Series Mania, commented, “By proposing this presidency to Julia Sinkevych, who carries the colors of culture in a wounded country, we wish to show our support for the people of Ukraine and attest the importance of festivals in a world in crisis, as they create a place for people to come together to exchange ideas and celebrate our diversities.”

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, remarked, “By bringing together, under the presidency of a Ukrainian producer, a Turkish screenwriter, a German actor, a French writer and director, an Israeli actress and a French singer, the jury of the international competition, which embodies the core of Series Mania, demonstrates that culture knows no constraints or borders.”