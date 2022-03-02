Prime Video To Release ‘The Outlaws’ In April

Prime Video will debut the first season of The Outlaws on April 1, 2022.

Produced by Big Talk and Four Eyes, and co-produced with BBC One and Amazon Studios, The Outlaws follows a disparate group of lawbreakers as they complete a community service sentence. When one of them gets dragged into the world of organized crime, they band together in a way they hadn’t thought possible. The cast includes Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Stephen Merchant, and Christopher Walken, among others.

The Outlaws will be available on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordic countries, following its premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

BBC Studios oversees global distribution.