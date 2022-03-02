NINETNINE Partners With BluTV To Launch Helwa TV

NINETNINE entered an agreement with Turkish SVoD service BluTV to launch Helwa TV.

Broadcast in Arabic and French, the new live linear entertainment TV channel will entertain the Arab and North African diasporas in Europe and North America. The channel feature Turkish dramas and originals from BluTV, film programming from NINETNINE’s pay-TV service Le Bouquet Maghreb, as well as NINETNINE’s originally produced and licensed content.

Helwa TV will roll out on March 15, 2022.

Samir Zehani and Adel Hamla, co-founders of NINETNINE, stated, “We’re really delighted to create and operate a TV channel with BluTV. This is an exciting new chapter in the development of NINETNINE. Helwa TV will complement our strategy to deliver the very best content to our diverse audience.”

Mustafa Alpay Guler, BluTV International Managing Director, and Board Member commented, “BluTV sustained a significant growth both in Turkey and abroad in very competitive territories. We became the largest original content producer in the region as the first SVOD platform in Turkey. Now we are looking to engage our audience with a linear TV offer and are very delighted to partner with NINETNINE for this new project.”