NAB Inducts ‘The Price Is Right’ Into Hall of Fame

The National Association of Broadcasters will induct the iconic game show The Price Is Right into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

The Price Is Right is celebrating its 50th season, which premiered last fall. The long-running game show airs on CBS and is produced by Fremantle. Host Drew Carey and executive producer and showrunner Evelyn Warfel will accept the award at The Achievement in Broadcasting Awards on April 24, 2022, at NAB Show.

Curtis LeGeyt, president and CEO of NAB, stated, “For the past half-century, The Price Is Right has entertained millions of viewers with its unique pricing games and test of contestants’ knowledge of aspirational prizes. We are thrilled to invite this esteemed game show to ‘come on down’ for this well-deserved induction into NAB’s Broadcasting Hall of Fame.”