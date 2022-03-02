GoQuest Media Inks Deal With SOMOS Next For Two Series

GoQuest Media signed an agreement with SOMOS Next for the streaming rights to two series.

The Estonian espionage drama Traitor and the Serbian drama Civil Servant will join SOMOS Next’s programming on FlixLatino, the fast-growing SVoD service targeting the Spanish-speaking and bilingual market in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Produced by Elisa Estonia for Estonian broadcaster ERR, Traitor follows a cat-and-mouse game between recruit Alfred Vint and counter-intelligence officer Marko Arrak.

In Civil Servant (pictured), produced by Telekom Srbija and Film Danas, ambitious Serbian Secret Service agent Lazar Stanojević negotiates the international spy game in the modern world.

Mikaela Perez, Sales – LatAm, Spain & US Hispanic at GoQuest Media, commented, “We are pleased to start the year off by celebrating our partnership with SOMOS Next, and with FlixLatino. Civil Servant and Traitor will bring to the FlixLatino Spanish speaking audience the brilliant work of the charismatic actors, Milan Maric and Tambet Tuisk, and the challenges of international conflicts, espionage, and homeland. We look forward to being SOMOS’ ally in curating the best content produced worldwide and taking the Spanish-speaking audience to exciting new locations”.