NATPE Bans Russian Presence From Budapest Event

The National Association of Television Program Executives announced its plans regarding Russian presence at NATPE Budapest International.

In a statement, the organization confirmed its plans to ban Russian companies from attending the summer international television sales market. Read the complete statement below.

“The Ukrainian people have our full support over the barbaric and horrific invasion of their homeland by the brutal dictator Putin and his surrogates. We wish we could provide more tangible assistance, but what we can do is join the world community and prevent Russian presence from conducting commerce. Therefore we are banning Russian companies from our upcoming international television sales market to be held in Budapest from June 27-30, 2022.

“We pray for the Ukrainian people and hope they continue their battle to an ultimate victory for their great, independent country.”