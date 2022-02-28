Wayne Garvie And Jane Tranter To Present Keynote At MIPTV

RX France announced new keynote speakers for MIPTV.

Sony Pictures Television’s Wayne Garvie and Bad Wolf’s Jane Tranter will take part in a joint keynote presentation on the opening day of the in-person market. In December 2021, SPT announced its majority stake in the production company. The keynote session will see the two executives discussing the partnership and wider industry issues.

MIPTV is set for April 4-6, 2022.

Lucy Smith, RX France Entertainment Division director and MIPTV director, commented, “We’re delighted that Wayne and Jane have joined the exceptional, and growing, line up of keynotes at the Spring market. Sony Pictures Television and Bad Wolf are a brilliant example of a truly local/global creative partnership, with a commitment to a community whose craft is admired worldwide. Hearing their joint ambitions and takes on a range of industry matters should not be missed.”