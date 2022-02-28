Rakuten TV Releases ‘Ona Carbonell’ Doc And More March Highlights

Rakuten TV enters March 2022 with the release of a lineup of its latest titles.

The original documentary Ona Carbonell: Starting Over will be available on AVoD starting March 2. The film profiles the Olympic synchronized swimming medalist. Addition AVoD titles include Loving Vincent: The Impossible Dream, Triggered, and Manhattan Nights.

In the Cinema category, Spider Man: No Way Home, the highest grossing movie of the year, will be available on March 22.

In addition, the SVoD section will see the release of the sixth season of Outlander, via Starzplay, on March 6.

Rakuten TV viewers will also have the chance to watch two Oscar-nominated films, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car. In March, additional titles include animated feature Flee, drama A Journal for Jordan, and family movie Sing 2, among many others.