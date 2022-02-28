Mondo TV Announces ‘MeteoHeroes’ Video Game Launch

Mondo TV confirmed the digital worldwide launch of the video game MeteoHeroes: Saving Planet Earth.

MeteoHeroes: Saving Planet Earth launched for PlayStation and PC today, with an expected rollout in retail stores later in the fall. The game is co-produced by Sony Interactive Entertainment España, Gammera Nest, and Mondo TV Studios.

The game is inspired by the environmentally themed animated kids’ show MeteoHeroes, which is co-produced by Mondo TV and Meteo Operations Italia (MOPI), in partnership with Itsy Bitsy Entertainment. The show will head to North America as part of Mondo TV’s partnership with Kenn Viselman and his Itsy Bitsy Entertainment Company.

Maria Bonaria Fois, CEO of Mondo TV Studios, remarked, “With its strong characters, engaging storylines and highly original premise, MeteoHeroes is ideally suited to the video game market. Add the best-known names in entertainment, development and platforms and we are sure that MeteoHeroes: Saving Planet Earth will be a massive hit with the show’s fast-growing fanbase.”

Kenn Viselman, executive producer for MeteoHeroes in North America, added, “Only once in a lifetime does a project as impactful as MeteoHeroes come along. The brilliance of the creative team at Mondo TV & Luigi Latini is evidenced by the fact that the MeteoHeroes have already achieved ‘platinum status’ by having a PlayStation game before the series even airs in the U.S. MeteoHeroes: Saving Planet Earth gives children the ability to extend the action off the television and become the hero in the game. The mission of the series is to give children hope and to help them see that you don’t need a cape to be a superhero.”