BBC Studios Sees ‘Doctor Foster’ Adaptation In Thailand

BBC Studios signed a scripted format agreement with Thailand’s BEC World Public Company that will see an adaptation of Doctor Foster for Thai audiences.

Produced by JSL Global Media, the Thai adaptation will air on Channel 3 in the fall. The series follows a trusted doctor whose perfect life falls apart when she discovers her husband’s infidelity.

Doctor Foster was originally produced by Drama Republic for BBC One. The format has previously been licensed to France, India, South Korea, Turkey, and the Philippines, among other countries.

André Renaud, SVP Global Format Sales for BBC Studios, remarked, “It is no surprise that Doctor Foster is the first scripted format adaptation for us in Thailand as the story of Gemma Foster and the events in her life continue to resonate with audiences around the world. I am thrilled that JSL Global Media are bringing this story to viewers on Channel 3 and look forward to seeing how they will share this bold and relatable character to audiences across Thailand.”