Banijay Rights Rolls Out FAST TV Channels On Samsung TV Plus

Banijay Rights extended its partnership with Samsung TV Plus with the launch of two of its FAST TV channels on the free ad-supported TV service in the U.K.

Banijay channel brands Deal or No Deal USA and McLeod’s Daughters will bring more than 400 hours of content to viewers in the region. Both FAST channels will showcase full episodes from each series. In addition, the Deal or No Deal USA channel will feature the first four seasons of the gameshow, and the McLeod’s Daughters channel will feature all eight seasons of the Australian outback drama.

Banijay Rights previously launched the Deal or No Deal FAST channel in North America with Samsung TV Plus U.S. and Canada, as well as the Wipeout Extra channel.

Shaun Keeble, VP Digital at Banijay Rights, commented, “The U.K. is a rapidly growing market in the FAST TV and AVoD space, so it’s an exciting time to extend our channel slate on Samsung TV Plus following our success in North America. With the Banijay Rights catalogue now exceeding 120,000 hours of outstanding content, these channel launches are the perfect way to attract new viewers to some of our leading global IP – and we expect further phenomenal growth in the coming months.”