OWN Picks Up ‘Marry Me Now’ From Armoza Formats

Armoza Formats has been commissioned by OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) for Marry Me Now.

Produced by ITV Entertainment, Marry Me Now will be hosted by relationship coach Rebecca Lynn Pople, who will help women who are ready to plan their weddings and propose to their significant others.

The U.S. adaptation of the docu-reality series will premiere on OWN on March 19, 2022, with same day streaming availability on Discovery+.

Avi Armoza, CEO of Armoza Formats, commented, “We are always asked to bring content that combines high stakes with strong emotions, and Marry Me Now does just that, along with highlighting a shift of power as women bring their own take to the often-traditional approach oat marriage proposals. We are excited by the format’s continued success around the world, with the new adaptation from our partners at OWN and ITV Entertainment sure to be a new fan favorite.”