MGM Enters Deal With MBC In MENA

MGM International TV Productions struck a multi-year deal with MBC Group.

As part of the agreement, MGM and MBC will develop and co-produce original international series. MBC Group will air these series in the Middle East and North Africa on its Shahid VIP streaming service. MGM will handle co-production and distribution for the rest of the world.

MBC Group will also serve as MGM’s regional partner on the new international series Last Light and Billy The Kid.

Mark Burnett, chairman of MGM Worldwide Television, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with MBC Group and Sheikh Waleed, who are leaders in their market. With MGM International TV Productions’ content and talent partnerships in France, Australia, the Nordics, Latin America and now the Middle East and Northern Africa via MBC Group, MGM Television is perfectly positioned to continue building our international expansion of signature premium content together with Rola and the incredible team we have assembled.”

Rola Bauer, president of MGM International TV Productions, said, “This partnership with our friends at MBC is to develop the best stories and connect storytellers from East and West. We will jointly create original series that are crossing borders, breaking boundaries and will kickstart conversations, all around the globe.”