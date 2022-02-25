Little Dot Studios Acquires 500 Hours Of Content From AMR

Little Dot Studios, an All3Media company, secured more than 500 hours of programming from Abacus Media Rights for Little Dot’s digital network of over 30 channels.

The package brings over 100 hours to Little Dot’s Real Stories offering, which sees the addition of Nick Broomfield’s full back catalogue that includes titles such as Soldier Girl and Aileen: Life & Death of a Serial Killer.

Caitlin Meek-O’Connor, director of Programming & Acquisitions at Little Dot Studios said, “We are thrilled to work with Abacus Media Rights to license a large package of content across our 30 channels. We’re particularly excited about the outstanding documentaries for Real Stories, the Nick Broomfield back catalogue, the theatrical docs from Gravitas and the high-quality films from Quiver and look forward to continuing this growth of premium acquired content across our full channel portfolio.”

Jonathan Ford, Managing Director, Abacus Media Rights, added: “Little Dot Studios provides a great home for this factual content. We’re extremely pleased to be working together.”