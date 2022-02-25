Gusto TV Starts Filming ‘Spice Secrets’

Gusto TV started filming its new original series Spice Secrets.

Co-hosted by chefs Shahir Massoud and Jasmin Rose Ibrahim, the series explores the complex flavors of spices, featuring a variety of spice applications and techniques. Each episode highlights three to four spices from diverse cultures, with the hosts sharing stories and historical knowledge.

Keren Jackman, senior producer at Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “Spice Secrets turns everyday recipes into something special with a little bit of spice. The dishes balance common and uncommon spices, exciting aromas and an explosion of global flavors. Combine all that with the dynamic-duo of chefs Shahir Massoud and Jasmin Ibrahim, and you’ve got a fabulously spicy culinary journey!”