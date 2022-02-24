Series Mania Forum Confirms Guest Speakers

Series Mania Forum, the industry arm of Series Mania Festival, announced an initial lineup of confirmed speakers.

Panels and conferences will be organized around five key themes, including sourcing stories, content showcases, creative business inspiration, marketing of series and innovation, and the Lilles Dialogues.

Confirmed speakers include Universal International Studios’ Beatrice Springborn, Call My Agent showrunner Fanny Herrero, Channel 4’s Caroline Hollick, Banijay’s Lars Blomgren, and Fremantle’s Christian Vesper, among others.

Series Mania Forum will take place from March 22-24, 2022, in Lille, France.