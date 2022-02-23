Up The Ladder: Cyber Group Studios

Cyber Group Studios announced new hires and promotions in its production, development, and R&D departments.

Cyber Group Studios appointed Laurence Barrett to vice president of Studio Operations. Barrett will oversee the Paris Studio, as well as supervise all production budget and resource allocation.

Stéphanie Legraverant has been promoted to managing director of the Roubaix studio, where she will be in charge of developing the company’s facilties and resources.

In addition, Andreas J. Carlen has been upped to chief technology officer. With his team, he will oversee the real-time production pipeline to create the Giganto Club.

Dominique Bourse, COO and co-founder of Cyber Group Studios, commented, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with such a talented team of executives at an exciting moment of growth for our company, where new opportunities are constantly arising in this very fast-evolving industry worldwide.”