Mondo TV Signs New Broadcasters For ‘MeteoHeroes’

Mondo TV announced the sale of MeteoHeroes to new broadcast partners.

Targeted to four-to-seven-year-olds, MeteoHeroes combines scientifically accurate storylines about the environment, ecology, and biodiversity with comedy and adventure.

Canal+ picked up MeteoHeroes TV movies and season two of the adventure-comedy for broadcast on Canal+Kids and Piwi+ in France and French-speaking territories, excluding Canada.

There is a preliminary agreement to launch the second season in Turkey on Minika Cocuk, the free-to-air children’s channel.

In Switzerland, short-form educational clips will launch on the Italian-speaking channel RSI La 1.

Mondo TV continues to have strong sales for the first season, too. Poland’s free-to-air channel TVP ABC will premiere the first season in July 2022.

In Italy, the first 19 episodes have been available on Prime Video since January 2022. The remaining episodes will roll out in April and September. In addition, new episodes from season two will debut on Cartoonito in April.

Matteo Corradi, CEO of Mondo TV, commented, “MeteoHeroes is already making a strong showing in the international markets and we’re not surprised that its universally relevant theme of making our planet sustainable, combined with its humor and thrilling storylines, great and diverse characters, and a line-up that promotes gender equality, has attracted so much interest!”