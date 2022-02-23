AMR Picks Up ‘Ross Kemp: Shipwreck Treasure Hunter’

Abacus Media Rights secured the distribution rights to Ross Kemp: Shipwreck Treasure Hunter.

Produced by Honey Bee in association with Freshwater Films, the factual entertainment series follows expeditions to spectacular shipwrecks in the U.K. Ross Kemp is joined by expert diver Emily Turton and maritime archeologist Mallory Haas on his journey to uncover hidden treasures.

The deal covers rights for Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, the US, Canada, France and Iberia.

Jonathan Ford, managing director of AMR, said, “This is an absorbing series which takes us on an incredible journey of discovery. Ross Kemp is a consummate presenter who brings these fascinating stories to life, displaying his natural and engaging enthusiasm for the subject.”