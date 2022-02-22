The Roku Channel To Premiere ‘The Newsreader’ In The U.S. In March

The Roku Channel picked up The Newsreader from Entertainment One for the U.S.

Produced by Werner Film Productions, the Australian drama series will debut as a Roku Original on March 18, 2022. Set in 1986 in the world of broadcast news, the series follows a young TV reporter and a difficult star female news anchor as they cover current events. The ensemble cast includes Anna Torv, Sam Reid, Robert Taylor, William McInnes, and Chum Ehelepola, among others

The Newsreader is created and written by Michael Lucas.

eOne serves as international distributor for the series.

Colin Davis, head of Scripted Originals at Roku, commented, “Great content comes from all over the world, and we could not be more thrilled to bring The Newsreader to American audiences exclusively as a Roku Original. As we continue to expand our Roku Originals slate, it is exciting to bring this type of incredibly well-written, award-winning programming to millions of Roku Channel viewers for free.”