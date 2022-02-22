Disney+ And RAI Pick Up ‘Find Me in Paris’

Federation Kids & Family and ZDF Enterprises jointly closed deals for live-action series Find Me in Paris.

Produced by Cottonwood Media, and co-produced by ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, Be-Films, and the Opera National de Paris, Find Me in Paris combines world-class ballet, modern dance, drama and comedy through the story of Lena Grisky, a time-travelling ballet dancer from 1905 Russia who is trapped in present-day Paris.

Disney+ scored an extensive worldwide multi-territory deal for all three seasons of the hit tween series, and RAI acquired season three.

Monica Levy, head of Sales at Federation Kids & Family, said, “Needless to say, we are extremely proud to have closed these deals as Find Me in Paris continues to entice viewers everywhere! Families all over the world can identify with the appealing storylines regardless of nationality or gender and the unique elements of this original series makes it fun to watch. Find Me in Paris has become a perennial classic for broadcasters.”