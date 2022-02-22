A+E Networks Sells ‘Alone’ To SBS Australia

A+E Networks Global Content Sales sold the hit format Alone to SBS in Australia.

Produced by ITV Studios Australia, Alone Australia will feature ten survivalists dropped in the Australian wilderness. They will be challenged by the merciless forces of nature, hunger, and isolation, all for a life-changing cash prize.

The ultimate survival competition series has run for eight seasons on The History channel in the U.S. The Australian version will be the fourth international adaptation.

Glen Hansen, SVP of Content Sales Asia-Pacific at A+E Networks International, commented, “The success of Alone across different languages, cultures, and territories is a testament to the global resonance of this powerful format. Australia, with its beautiful, rugged and diverse geography, has a long history of incredibly unique and adept wilderness survival experts who will undoubtedly bring another level of authenticity, richness, and colorful real-life drama to the screen, and we could not think of a better location to produce a local version of Alone. We could also not be more thrilled to see it come to fruition with our great partners at SBS.”