ZEE5 To Stream ‘Mithya’

ZEE5 will exclusively stream Mithya, the Indian adaptation of the U.K. drama Cheat, across 190 countries starting today.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production, the six-part series portrays the conflicted relationships between a Hindi literature professor Juhi and her student Rhea. What starts as a classroom conflict soon spirals into psychological combat between the two women that will have shocking consequences.

Mithya was adapted from the series Cheat, produced by Two Brothers Pictures in association with All3Media International.

Amanda Pe of All3Media International’s APAC team commented, “This brilliant new execution of Cheat, our drama that pits a female University lecturer against her startlingly bright female student, marks a first for us at All3Media International working with Applause Entertainment. Mithya has garnered outstanding talent in its production and the results look quite amazing. This is a story that Indian audiences will surely love.”