Up The Ladder: All3Media International

All3Media International announced new promotions and appointments at its Singapore office.

Kit Yow (pictured) has been upped from sales manager to vice president, Sales. She will focus on sales to China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and pan-Asia.

Alexander Euler has been promoted to commercial executive for Australia and New Zealand. He will focus on secondary rights in the region, as well as working on new content sales and format sales.

New hires include Amanda Pe, who joins as sales executive. In addition, Ellice Low was brought on as a media coordinator.

Sabrina Duguet commented, “We’re very pleased to announce these latest promotions and hires at our Singapore office as we continue to build on the success of our diverse multi-genre portfolio across the Asia Pacific region. 2021 saw our scripted formats going from strength to strength, our scripted tape sales increasing as we met demand from newly launched VOD platforms, and our high-quality entertainment slate attracting many new local adaptations. Promoting Kit and Alexander recognizes their fantastic contribution to this success and welcoming Amanda and Ellice to the team puts us in a great position to take our premium television content to even more new clients and new viewers throughout this vibrant market.”