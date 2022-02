Unifrance Presents Five New Series At Series Mania

Unifrance will present five new series at the Series Mania Forum as part of the Coming Next from France showcase.

The pitching session will highlight new French series to a panel of foreign buyers. The series include Elle’s Kitchen distributed by Have A Good One, Diane de Poitiers distributed by France tv distribution, 3PU distributed by Mediawan Rights, Marion distributed by Have A Good One, and Vortex distributed by France tv distribution.