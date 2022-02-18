Flame Distribution And MAP TV Deliver ‘Moors Murders’ To C4

Flame Distribution and MAP TV announced a deal with Channel 4 for Moors Murders.

Produced by Michael Attwell and Douglas Chirnside of MAP TV, the true-crime documentary series explore one of Britain’s most notorious crimes known as the Moors Murders from the 1960s. The series looks at when Ian Brady and Myra Hindley murdered five children and buried them on the local moors. The series includes an extended interview with the only eye-witness to any of the murders as well as access to Brady’s and Hindley’s prison correspondence.

Moors Murders will air on Channel 4 on February 21, 2022. Flame Distribution oversees worldwide distribution.

Michael Attwell, founder and managing director of MAP TV, commented, “This stand-out series features exclusive elements: nearly 40 years of previously unseen Hindley and Brady letters, a major new revelation; alongside powerful eye-witness accounts of murder and the discovery of bodies on the moors. Employing the latest AI technology to bring a new dimension to the story, Moors Murders goes beyond a straightforward narrative account, offering viewers a deep and penetrating glimpse inside the minds of the notorious serial killer couple – in their own words.”