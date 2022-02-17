Up The Ladder: Entertainment One

Entertainment One named Sharon Hughff as creative director, Scripted Television, UK.

With more than 20 years of experience in U.K. scripted drama, Hughff will oversee the scripted team and U.K. pipeline and lead the company’s efforts to expand its slate to international buyers in Europe and Asia.

Before joining eOne, Hughff served as an executive producer at Left Bank Pictures for nine years. In her tenure, she oversaw the development and delivery of The Halcyon, Strike Back, White Lines, and Three Pines, among others.

Pancho Mansfield, president of Global Scripted Television at eOne, commented, “We’re delighted that Sharon will lead our team in the UK. With her strong talent relationships and passion for producing great drama, Sharon will be a fantastic addition to the eOne team, as we continue to build on our success in the international market.”

Hughff added, “I am thrilled to join the team at eOne as Creative Director of Scripted Television in the UK. At eOne there is a genuine ambition and passion to make excellent content for the international market and I am looking forward to working with Pancho and his team to grow this business.”