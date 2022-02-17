Turkey (The Country) Changes Its Name

From now on, what in the English-speaking world was known as the nation of Turkey, it is officially called Türkiye, and what used to be “Turkish” people and/or companies can be called Turks.

However, according to people in Türkiye, people and companies can still be called “Turkish.” It has also been pointed out that such name change was adopted years ago, but without much success.

According to a press release from TRT, the Turk’s state TV broadcaster, “in the Turkish language, the country is called Türkiye. The country adopted this name after it declared independence in 1923 from the occupying Western powers.

Over the centuries, Europeans have referred to firstly the Ottoman state and then to Türkiye by many names. But the name that has stuck most is the Latin ‘Turquia” and the more ubiquitous ‘Turkey.’

Type ‘Turkey’ into Google, and one gets a set of images that conflate the country with the turkey, a large bird native to North America.” The TRT makes a final point for the name change: “Flip through the Cambridge Dictionary and ‘turkey’ is defined as ‘something that fails badly’ or ‘a stupid or silly person.’”